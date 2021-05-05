CHEYENNE – Months removed from the administration of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Wyoming, Laramie County has lagged slightly behind some other counties, as well as nationwide rates, regarding the percentage of its residents that have been fully vaccinated.
In addition, fewer people have been setting up appointments recently, according to health officials.
As of Tuesday, Laramie County ranked seventh among Wyoming’s 23 counties in its percentage of inoculated residents, with 29% of people in the county fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. Statewide, 27.8% of Wyomingites have been fully vaccinated, according to a CDC report released Tuesday, compared to 31.8% of people nationwide.
Other statistics indicate a more severe slowdown in Wyoming than in other regions. While 44.4% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, that figure sat at 33.9% for Wyoming as of Tuesday, and Wyoming was tied with Hawaii for the highest drop in weekly COVID-19 doses administered, with a 60% reduction, according to Washington Post data.
The trend reflects what Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Executive Director Kathy Emmons has seen on the ground in recent weeks.
“Our registrations are definitely declining of late, so that is concerning, because we want to make sure that we can get just as many people as possible vaccinated,” Emmons said Tuesday. “That’s going to help us get back to a more typical place like where we’ve been in the past.”
Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said a similar decline in vaccination rates has been seen at the state level.
“Our data is showing a lower pace. We’ve worked hard to find the right balance in Wyoming, but we expected to experience some challenges,” Deti said in an email. “Politicization is a concern.
“In addition, Wyoming has had relatively low levels of COVID-19 illnesses and hospitalizations for a while now, which affects threat perception,” she added. “With our virus situation and with schools and businesses open, it may be harder for some people to see the personal need for vaccination.”
Emmons was less certain of politicization being much of a factor, adding it may be an “underlying issue.” People she’s heard from have been more concerned about potential side effects, as well as whether the vaccine is truly necessary.
Other people, such as Cheyenne resident Candi Kusler, have questioned whether enough research has been done on the COVID-19 vaccines, three of which have been granted emergency use authorizations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Kusler, whose family of five includes two who are immunocompromised, said she consulted with her family members in medical fields who told her that not enough research had been done to prove the vaccines’ safety. Raising a son who had a vaccine injury at a young age, she has become accustomed to avoiding viruses in other ways, while noting her children have still received vaccines required for school.
“It’s nothing new to us, dealing with viruses, dealing with sickness,” Kusler said. “We know how to help ourselves ... we just learned how to better help us get through it with supplements or other support. So, we’re not really anti-vax, but we’re a little more cautious.
“I do believe it’s a real virus. I do believe that it hurts people. I do believe it’s unpredictable with certain people, especially the healthy,” she added. “But the majority of the people, if you look at the CDC, that have died, they’re either obese, or they’ve had other underlying conditions, like the elderly.”
Kusler said she may consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine far in the future after more research is conducted, although she added she would “probably not” get it unless more lethal variant strains emerge.
“In the next five years, if for some reason strains get worse and worse and worse ... I may look into that,” she said. “As my kids get older, they have the choice. If they want to get the vaccine, that’s their choice.”
Meanwhile, the Laramie County and state health departments have been developing efforts to put at ease some residents’ concerns and questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, the Wyoming Department of Health posted a series of Q&A videos with State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist online to address a wide range of questions about the vaccine.
“We are just starting an advertising campaign to help encourage vaccination, and one of the options people will have with the campaign is to visit our website for more information,” Deti said. “The videos are part of that effort.
“Our goal is to encourage as many Wyoming residents as possible to choose to get vaccinated,” she added. “Without vaccination, the risk of illness could remain for people, and that’s what we’re focused on avoiding.”
Although the vaccination rate in Laramie County has slowed, Emmons noted a few encouraging statistics, especially that roughly 68.8% of county residents above the age of 65 have been fully vaccinated. With fewer people signing up to get the vaccine, the local health department has also been careful to efficiently use its monthly supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which has averaged around 6,000 doses.
“We meet once a week with all the businesses in the community who are also giving vaccinations, so we meet with the pharmacies, the grocery stores, the hospitals, clinics, everybody who’s actually doing vaccinations ... to find out how much do they need,” Emmons said. “There’s plenty of vaccine available if we need more, but we don’t want to order a bunch and just sit on it.”
For Laramie County residents who have yet to get vaccinated, local officials will be unveiling a new promotion for anyone who gets a shot from the health department in the next few weeks. Those who get vaccinated in May or June will be entered into a raffle to win tickets to one of the Cheyenne Frontier Days concerts taking place later this summer.
“Even if you’re afraid of needles, if you like country music, come get vaccinated,” Emmons said. “You might win a ticket.”