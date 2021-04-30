U.S. Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis smiles as she participates in a Zoom call with Wyoming Republican county chairs during a small Election Day watch party Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Lummis campaign headquarters in downtown Cheyenne. Lummis faced nine other Republican challengers to replace Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., who is retiring. She will face off against Democrat Merav Ben-David in the general election. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle