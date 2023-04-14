CODY — When Meeteetse Mayor J.W. “Bill” Yetter called a potential annexation of 390.7 acres into the community a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity, he wasn’t being rhetorical.

During an April 6 public hearing convened by the Meeteetse Town Council, Yetter said he has lived in Meeteetse off and on since his birth in 1949 and consistently since 1977. In all those years, he said, “this is the first time I can ever remember a piece of land of this size being presented … to the community.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus