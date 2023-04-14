CODY — When Meeteetse Mayor J.W. “Bill” Yetter called a potential annexation of 390.7 acres into the community a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity, he wasn’t being rhetorical.
During an April 6 public hearing convened by the Meeteetse Town Council, Yetter said he has lived in Meeteetse off and on since his birth in 1949 and consistently since 1977. In all those years, he said, “this is the first time I can ever remember a piece of land of this size being presented … to the community.”
“We can’t blow off the biggest opportunity the town has had in 70 years,” Yetter said after the meeting.
The town currently comprises 557 acres, which means it would increase in size by more than 70% if the annexation were approved.
During the hour-and-45 minute hearing, the town council heard a variety of comments both in favor of and against the proposed annexation.
The property in question belongs to Flying River Ranch LLC and Dan Ochsner. It is located immediately south of the town, adjacent to the Meeteetse Shooting Club.
Yetter noted that the annexation would result in “an immediate gain in the tax base of this town.”
“As it stands right now, it looks like, without doing anything, the increase to revenue will be $5,700 a year,” he said. “That’s without any development (on the property).”
The property is presently zoned for agriculture, Yetter said, and that will initially continue if it’s annexed into the city, but the future uses of the property are in question.
One potential use is light industrial, town councilor Dustin Taylor said. He said the town has been in conversation with officials from a wool scouring plant who have identified Meeteetse as one of four potential locations for their new facility.
The plant would be used to extract lanolin out of the wool for use in Vitamin D supplements, Taylor said.
During the public meeting, Taylor expressed some issues about the facility.
“It could potentially raise concerns about the capacity of water we can provide, the capacity of sewer we can provide, and the transportation into and out of the facility,” Taylor said.
Karen Ochsner, Dan’s wife, noted that the wool facility was far from a done deal, but that annexing the property into the city would make such industrial development a possibility.
“We have no guarantee anyone will come here,” Ochsner said. “But if they don’t have the land to possibly look at, they won’t even come here to look.”
In addition to potential industrial use, Yetter hoped that some of the property could serve residential purposes, allowing the town to grow and expand beyond its borders for the first time in years.
Some town council and audience members during the meeting echoed Yetter’s thoughts.
“Right now, any potential to be able to grow our town, grow our tax base, grow our population and have more families come in will ultimately help our school so we can continue to survive and thrive,“ Park County School District 6 Board Member Nicole Blake said.
Town councilor Corey Guthrie agreed that the annexation could be beneficial.
“We are a declining community,” Guthrie said. “You can track that on the census … The retirement age of this community outweighs the younger population. I’d like to see that change. I’d like to see younger families with kids come into our community and our schools. That way, when I have kids, my kids can attend the same school I did.”
However, others speaking during the meeting expressed concerns about moving forward with the annexation at this time, when no clear plan for development of the property was in place.
“There is no plan … and I think it would be irresponsible to annex ground into the town with zero plan,” Bo Allen said. “I don’t know anybody who builds a house without a plan. I don’t know anybody who does anything without a plan. So for me, having a plan is very, very important.”
Others expressed concern about the property’s proximity to the Meeteetse Shooting Club and its possible impact on the club’s operations.
“As a public member who uses the shooting range, I would like to be assured that would not be affected whatsoever,” Magnum Faust said.
Yetter said there is a state statute that protects all existing shooting ranges from nearby development, and that he did not expect any negative impacts to the shooting club.
Yetter said the council had “no specific timeline for accepting or rejecting” Ochsner’s proposal, and that the council would take time to consider the public input.
If the council decides to proceed with the annexation, it will need to do so through approving a zoning ordinance, which would require three readings, Yetter noted.