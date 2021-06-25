LYMAN (WNE) –- The Uinta County Fire Department responded to a truck fire Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 milepost 14, outside of Evanston, which resulted in I-80 westbound being closed by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The truck was a military truck carrying ammunition.
Although the cab of the truck was basically destroyed, the cargo containers which held the ammunition were not breached and the firefighters put out the blaze without any injuries.
After the fire was extinguished the military convoy — minus one truck — was able to continue its journey.
“We were headed to Evanston and passed it before any emergency vehicles were there,” said Susan Lallatin on Facebook. “Guys were running with fire extinguishers! Great job putting it out.”
Also, last week a Humvee — and in a military convoy — caught fire during rush hour on a Friday afternoon in Utah. There were no injuries reported in that accident either.