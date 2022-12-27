Rental housing

The city of Laramie rental housing ordinance will go into effect Jan. 1. There will be an extension for landlords who need to install fire egress windows in sleeping areas.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

Laramie City Council approved its final amendments to the city rental housing code during a meeting this week, keeping the ordinance on track to go into effect Jan. 1.

The vote means tenants will have the ability to hold their landlords accountable by filing a complaint if their housing fails to meet a set of minimum habitability standards relating to topics such as heating and fire safety.

