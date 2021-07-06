CASPER (WNE) — After 14 years of preparations, a Native American veterans memorial will open Aug. 12 on the Wind River Reservation.
The Path of Honor will be located at the Frank B. Wise Business Center in Fort Washakie. The Aug. 12 opening kicks off with a dedication ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. honoring all military service members living on the Wind River Reservation. The public is welcome to attend.
The memorial, the first of its kind dedicated to Indigenous veterans in Wyoming, features a collection of stones symbolizing military service during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Post Vietnam and Gulf War eras. The stones feature a winding red path, representing the Native American symbol of courage and commitment to living a purposeful life.
“We originally thought we had about 700 veterans,” said Jennifer Ford, who’s helping publicize the event. “But when we did a call for names in 2019 and then in 2020, we found that there are well over 800 folks who have served in any of our armed forces that also live within the boundaries of the Wind River Reservation.”
The Path of Honor started in partnership between the Wind River Economic Development Fund and American Legion Post 81 after building the Frank B. Wise Business Center in 2008.
In 2017, however, Eastern Shoshone tribal member, veteran, and American Legion Post 81 President Lyle Wadda kicked plans into motion after receiving a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, Ford said.