Overflow parking at Jenny Lake (copy)

Visitors walk past overflow parking on June 20, 2021, at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park as they make their way to the natural attraction.

 Angus M. Thuermer, Jr./WyoFile

With a new $6 million trust fund designed to award grants to outdoor recreation projects, Wyoming is poised to join the growing list of states that are investing government dollars in the burgeoning industry.

House Bill 74, “Wyoming outdoor recreation and tourism trust fund,” passed out of the Legislature and was signed Wednesday by Gov. Mark Gordon. It follows years of discussion and false starts at devising ways the state can better embrace, and capitalize on, outdoor recreation — from mountain bike trails to shooting ranges, off-road routes and campgrounds.

