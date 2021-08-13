Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon puts on his face mask after speaking at the podium during a press conference Wednesday, May 27, 2020, inside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. Gordon, while joined by rodeo leaders from across the state, announced the cancellation of the six largest rodeos in Wyoming due to COVID-19 concerns. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A member of Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the closure of the Governor's office space in the state Capitol, according to an email Thursday morning from his communications director.
In the email, Michael Pearlman said, "This is a breakthrough case, as this individual has been fully vaccinated. The Governor's office space is closed today and tomorrow for a deep cleaning, however the Governor’s team will be working remotely.
"As the Governor is fully vaccinated, he will follow CDC guidance and wear a mask in the coming days," Pearlman continued. "He is also adjusting his schedule to accommodate additional social distancing. The Governor tests regularly for COVID-19 and tested negative earlier today."
Due to transmission of the delta variant, coronavirus cases are on the rise in Wyoming. As of Wednesday, there were 1,891 active COVID-19 cases statewide, which was an increase of 228 from Tuesday. Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 442; that number hasn't topped 400 since Dec. 18.