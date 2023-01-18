CHEYENNE — A bill that extends postpartum Medicaid coverage up to a year for mothers passed successfully through another House committee Tuesday afternoon.
It was re-referred after the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee approved it on a 5-4 vote last week and sent it to the House Appropriations Committee due to its fiscal note. The extension requires close to $1.9 million per year and will be matched by federal funds.
Since the budget session for the next biennium will take place in 2024, it didn’t need the original appropriation of nearly $3.8 million for two years. Members of the House Labor Committee amended the bill to cut the appropriation in half, and additional funding can be discussed next year.
House Bill 4 addresses the end of continuous coverage for Medicaid enrollees starting April 1. States were previously prohibited from not providing coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mothers who were past the standard 60-day postpartum mark.
Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson told lawmakers they have been able to study the positive impacts for residents who had given birth being granted the additional health care coverage, and the past two years provided a better understanding of the cost and enrollment numbers. He was an advocate for the bill, along with other health care organizations hoping to improve maternal health rates.
“As a reminder, this doesn’t expand the coverage beyond the 154% federal poverty level that our pregnant women group is set at now,” he said. “It just extends the time.”
He said during the postpartum period, there is typically a dramatic reduction in the group in terms of per-member, per-month costs. It will generally go from more than $1,000 a month, due to pregnancy, delivery costs and a hospital stay, to $250.
The extension will likely cover between 3,000 and 4,000 women a month, which was an increase from the pre-pandemic 1,500 to 2,000. Johansson said the Wyoming Department of Health was comfortable with this cost, despite the increase in the number of mothers having extended coverage.
This will allow for more time to gather data and understand any further benefits for parents in the future.
“If we had a couple more years of data extended in this, we could really see all the benefits of this program,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, chairman of the House Labor Committee. “I think early estimates say there is, but we certainly would need maybe a couple more years of data before we say this is a benefit to Wyoming. And it’s certainly worth the cost.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.