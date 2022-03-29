GREEN RIVER – Three Wyoming towns celebrated “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” on Saturday with Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission.
One of the ceremonies took place at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River.
“There are only two other towns doing this celebration with them so out of all the other towns in Wyoming, it’s a great honor to have the governor and the Wyoming Veterans Commission here,” said Post Commander Tom Niemiec
Councilwoman Sherry Bushman greeted attendees.
According to Bushman, during the 61st Legislative Session in 2011, the day of welcoming was codified for state law for March 30 of each year. This coincides with the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.
All Wyoming Veterans, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War, and other Veterans who were not properly thanked upon their return home were invited to attend and receive the welcome and thanks of a grateful state. Military, surviving spouses of Veterans, and family members were in attendance.
After the color guard’s presentation, Green River residents Ellie Kettering and Avah Kellhofer sang the national anthem.
Army veteran Summer Haven lead the pledge of allegiance.
“If we look at the world today, you can see a stark reminder of why your service means so much,” Gov. Gordon told the veterans. “You did what you were meant to do.”
“A few of us were chosen, perhaps by God, to serve our country.”
He added, ““There is no United States without those who are willing to sacrifice for it.”
One by one, local, county and state representatives, including Sheriff John Grossnickle, Representative Marshall Burt and a few others stood up to express their appreciation for those who served and are still serving our country.
“We’re here for one singular purpose and that’s to thank our veterans and their families for their sacrifices today,” Major General Greg Porter pointed out. “We want you to know that we don’t take your services for granted.
“We must have men and women like you to continue to serve.”
He added, “You fought, protected, supplied, repaired, flew and floated and we miss those who didn’t make it back.
“You made a choice to make and it was a hard one. We’re here to thank you for that choice. Your services have impacted our country in so many ways”
Veterans Commission Chairman Jake Jacobs was the second speaker. He read a letter written by Sen. John Barrasso.
“The men and women who served this country made unimaginable sacrifices to protect each and every American,” Jacobs read. “In Wyoming, we honor everyone who served.”
He also quoted former U.S. President Barrack Obama.
“One of the most painful chapters in our history was Vietnam, in particular, how we treated our troops who served there. You laid your lives for a war you didn’t start. You should have been commended for serving your country with valor.”
Before the program concluded, Bushman said, “We need to remember that we all work together for our community and everything we do is for one another one.”
She added, “Veterans have a special place in my heart and I love every one of them.”
Ron Wild, regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power, sponsored caterer Coal Train Coffee Depot for brunch.
Retired Chief Petty Officer Rich Keating said that he is impressed with the leadership in Wyoming.
“In the state of the world we’re living in, it’s nice to see the United States are the adults,” said Keating. “I’m very sad about the loss of life in Ukraine.
“There are enough people suffering and dying. We have to remember we’re all God’s children.”
Before leaving Green River, Gov. Gordon stated that it was very important to observe Wyoming Veteran’s Welcome Home Day.
“It’s absolutely something that Wyoming does better than anywhere else in the world - to recognize the service and to understand the commitment,” he said. “This day reminds us that we need every day to thank our veterans, their families and those who are serving now.”
The second ceremony took place at the American Legion Post #44 in Worland.
The final ceremony took place at the Campbell County Senior Center in Gillette.