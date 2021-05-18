A proposed land exchange – swapping 628 acres of Columbus Peak Ranch, LLC ground for 560 acres of state trust land located northwest of Dayton – along the Bighorn Mountains irks some who say the swap won’t be equivalent. Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s letter of review for the proposed exchange says the state “parcel does not contain any crucial wildlife habitat,” but three dozen individuals who attended a town hall meeting organized by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, May 7 disagree. They say the state land hosts a resident elk herd, along with deer, antelope and other wildlife. Photo by David Clarke on Unsplash