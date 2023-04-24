Rawlins City Council approves the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatuses Caroline Phillips cphillips@rawlinstimes.com Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Rawlins City Council approved the purchase of eight self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) units during the meeting on Tuesday, April 18. Rawlins Times Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RAWLINS — The Rawlins City Council approved the purchase of eight self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) units during the meeting on Tuesday, April 18.The cost of the units is $60,800 and will be purchased from SeaWestern Fire Equipment.The one bid that was returned for the purchase of the eight SCBA units was from SeaWestern Fire Equipment. The company submitted a bid for $60,800 and was $800 over the budgeted amount.According to Rawlins Fire Chief Blain Schumacher, there are additional funds in the equipment line item that are being used to cover the $800 deficit.The SCBAs are required equipment that is used for firefighting operations. The entire inventory of SCBAs will become unserviceable in August 2023.In order to completely replace the inventory, there will need to be 20 more SCBAs purchased. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance The Economy Trade Banking Accounting Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 2022 Women of Influence Luncheon Gallery +39 Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Event Planning Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW sorority members named in lawsuit; one drops out Elk Mountain Ranch owner: ‘We should have control’ of corner-crossing State of Wyoming releases latest cost of living index Federal Railroad Administration accepts WYDOT grant request to replace I-80 bridges Wyoming Freedom Caucus announces launch of political action committee Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists