Rammell, Bien and Gov. Gordon

From left to right, Rex Rammell, Brent Bien and Gov. Mark Gordon, on Thursday night in Riverton at a debate among those Republican gubernatorial candidates. Screenshot from WyomingPBS via YouTube.

CHEYENNE – Republican candidate for governor Rex Rammell has filed a lawsuit against the secretary of state for failing to bring a court action to remove fellow candidate Brent Bien from the primary ballot on Aug. 16.

Rammell says Bien doesn’t have lengthy enough state residency, an allegation Bien denies. Rammell first publicly raised the issue last week at a candidate debate, and then spoke about it in a follow-up interview. On Friday, in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Rammell said he had filed the legal complaint.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus