Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Moderate Republicans across the state are searching for an independent candidate to run in the general election for secretary of state.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus