POWELL (WNE) — If a northern Colorado county wants to leave the state and join Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon said he’d welcome the hundreds of thousands of new residents.
A group of residents in Weld County, Colorado, has launched an effort to put an initiative on the county’s 2021 ballot that could start the process of having the county annexed into Wyoming; the idea has been batted around by conservative leaders in the county for years, but it picked up steam last year when some Weld County officials became frustrated with the State of Colorado’s COVID-19-related restrictions.
“Colorado is moving faster and faster to becoming a little sister of California,” leaders of the Weld County, WY group wrote following November’s election.
The idea remains a long shot; shifting the boundaries of the two states would require approval from both the Wyoming and Colorado legislatures, among other hurdles.
When Denver-based KOA News Radio hosted Gordon on Tuesday to talk about the economic impacts of the Biden administration’s new restrictions on oil and gas development, the hosts threw in a final question about Weld County’s potential move to Wyoming.
“We would love that,” Gordon responded. “From time-to-time, states have said, ‘Gosh, we love what Wyoming is doing,’ and so, we’d be happy.”
However, after the Casper Star-Tribune reported Gordon’s embrace of Weld County’s secession movement, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis fired back.
“Hands off Weld County, Gov. Mark Gordon,” Polis responded on Facebook; he called the county a “thriving” part of Colorado. “Weld County residents are proud to be part of our great state,” Polis wrote.