ROCK SPRINGS -- A request was denied by the Rock Springs City Council to fill a vacant parking and nuisance control officer position with the Rock Springs Police Department at the Sept. 21 city council meeting.
The city of Rock Springs currently has only one parking and nuisance control officer.
Four council members voted in favor of allowing the request and four voted to oppose it.
Following the vote, Councilman Larry Hickerson requested addition discussion to be had concerning the request.
“My biggest concern comes with the ability to pay for it,” Hickerson said. “I understand the need for it, but with us not being budgeted for it and then the benefits kicking in, that’s really my hang up with it.”
Councilman Keaton West agreed with Hickerson and said that timing was a big issue.
“When funding and revenue was down, we couldn’t offer raises to the employees. We stated that once we got to the final budget approval, we would entertain meeting and negotiating with them again in October,” West said. “I just don’t feel like funding positions that have been unfunded is the right time for it.”
Councilman Tim Savage countered their argument by outlining all of the essential duties a parking and nuisance control officer performs.
“They cover all of these needed tasks like traffic control, helping with funeral processions, ticketing at the high school and different things like that. There are all of these things that have to get done regardless of whether or not the nuisance officer does them.”
Savage said that if the nuisance officer doesn’t have the time to complete everything, a patrol officer then has to step in and finish it. That then leads to having to pay the patrol officer for overtime.
“I think there’s still an expense,” Savage said. “I don’t think we’re necessarily seeing a savings by not filling the position.”
Following the remarks made by the council members, Mayor Tim Kaumo gave his opinion on the matter.
“I don’t disagree with the need, but my biggest concern is timing. We made a commitment to the employees that we would reconvene sometime in October to reevaluate wages.”
With it being a split council vote, Kaumo was the ninth vote and voted in opposition of the approval. He said that the council would take the request under consideration again at some point during the springtime.