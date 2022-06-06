ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident Max Mickelson has announced that he’s running for mayor of Rock Springs.
According to Mickelson, there are a few reasons why he decided to vie for the mayoral position.
“Over the past few weeks, right up until I filed, many people I respect greatly approached me and repeatedly asked me to run for mayor,” said Michelson “I strive to be a service-based leader.
“I could not in good conscience walk away from those asking I serve as mayor of our community.”
He added, “If I was mayor, I would work to partner with our district, business entities, industry, hospital, business owners, and citizens to encourage the growth and economy we need for a safe, supportive and dynamic community.”
“Rock Springs needs a mayor committed to maximizing our existing opportunities and to build new opportunities. Rock Springs needs leadership that understands our challenges; inflation, assaults on our mineral industry, fluctuating revenues; and the need for business development. “
“Inflation is dependent on factors outside the scope of city governments,” he pointed out. “Addressing it through supporting and growing businesses to create a robust local economy as well as strong fiscal planning is the best way to navigate the challenge of inflation.”
According to Michelson’s press release, he is eager to tackle the issues facing Rock Springs as the new mayor.
Michelson has held many local positions.
“As a committed member of Rock Springs, I have invested energy in our community by serving as clerk for the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees, as vice-chair of the Wyoming State Board of Education, as chair of the Sweetwater BOCES Board, secretary of the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association Board and as a board member of the Holy Spirit Catholic School Board as well as having served on the Rock Springs Soccer Association Board and United Way of Southwest Wyoming Board. I am a business owner and share similar concerns with small business owners,” Michelson explained in his press release.
He said that “Rock Springs is a strong community with leadership that has done excellent work in providing both essential and amenity services during drastic budget reductions.”
“Building on that foundation is paramount for the continued success of our city.”
He described his top priorities in the press release as well:
1. Growing citizen engagement with city government by engaging Rock Springs community members and organizations.
2. Setting a sustainable fiscal path for our city.
3. Supporting entrepreneurship as the key to creating jobs and retaining our young residents. Creating an entrepreneurial culture will require partnerships among education, industry, and finance sectors.
4. Nurturing the development of both small and large businesses. We need to take advantage of outside funding and build incentives for redevelopment to encourage investment in Rock Springs.
5. Taking care of assets and investments such as downtown, business parks, recreational facilities, and other places that the citizens of Rock Springs value.
6. Supporting education and workforce development. High-quality education and training play a crucial role in extending opportunity in Rock Springs. We need to create a strong pathway from Pre-K though post-secondary education to develop talent and economic success both for traditional college-bound and career technical students.
Michelson and his wife have two daughters.
“Like you, I want us all to live in a safe and supportive community,” he expressed. “A strong police force, fire department, and emergency medical services are priorities that cannot be overstated.