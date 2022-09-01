CHEYENNE – Even as he prepares to leave the office in mid-September, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is confident in the state’s election process without him, he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.

In July, Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Buchanan to serve in Goshen County as a district court judge in Wyoming’s Eighth Judicial District. Buchanan had indicated, including in an earlier interview with the WTE, that he might leave following last month’s primary election and before the Nov. 8 general election.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus