CASPER — Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred asked members of the GOP State Central Committee in an email Wednesday for donations to cover the costs of an ongoing lawsuit among Uinta County Republicans, a move that sources said is unusual for an acting secretary of state.

“I am really sorry to have to reach out but we are at the end of our rope and really need any help we can get,” Allred wrote in the Wednesday email.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus