ROCK SPRINGS – During a recent trip here, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., shared his thoughts with the Rocket Miner on the Jan. 6, 2021, committee hearings that started on June 9. Wyoming's sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Liz Cheney, is vice chair of that panel.
“I voted against this Jan. 6 commission that they’re in the middle of. I didn’t watch it,” Barrasso said. “To me, this is partisan and it’s an effort to go and discredit President Trump. People in Wyoming are thinking much more about the future than about the past. They’re focused on the upcoming election and happy to move on with their lives.”
Barrasso called it a “made for TV event.”
He also shared his thoughts on Cheney and her stance on the matter.
“I disagree with her. She voted for it and I voted against it. She’s made her decision and she’s acting on it.”
In addition to the Jan. 6 committee hearings, Barrasso also discussed some of the recent gun-law discussions in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
Actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey recently visited Capitol Hill to discuss gun reform with lawmakers.
“I met him [McConaughey] briefly as he was on his way to another appointment.”
Barrasso said that the shooting that happened in Uvalde was “tragic.”
“Parents need to feel safe when they send their kids to school and kids need to feel safe when they’re going to school. We need to make sure that schools have the security that they need so kids can be protected,” Barrasso said.
“The question is, how do you make sure that happens when there’s so much mental illness in the young generation? From my standpoint, I am going to protect the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”
“There are a lot of things that are being proposed. I look at it from the standpoint of, ‘Will this protect the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens?’ Also, ‘Will it make a difference?’” Barrasso said. “That’s the bar that I set when I look at legislation.”
Barrasso weighed in on rising gas prices.
“There’s a lot that can be done and Joe Biden refuses to do any of it. Just last week, they froze another 2,000 oil and gas leases in Wyoming. We could allow the leases to go forward. We could allow the permits to drill to go forward,” Barrasso said. “We could allow the pipelines to be built but Joe Biden has stopped all of those.
“He started on day one when he killed the Keystone Pipeline. The leases he went after a week and a half ago, they were put out during President Trump’s administration. He’s going back and canceling leases that are already out there.”
He went on to say, “There are absolutely things that can be done.”