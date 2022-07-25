Improving Digital Identity Act

Improving Digital Identity Act of 2022 is House bill 4258. Screenshot on Friday of Congress' official summary of its text.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has introduced a bipartisan privacy bill in the Senate, her office announced this past week.

Lummis joined with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to unveil the Improving Digital Identity Act of 2022. In a news release, Lummis said the new legislation would "work toward digital identity standards that protect our privacy and give the people of Wyoming more control over their identity.” The bill would need to be passed by Congress, and signed into law by President Joe Biden, before its provisions could take effect.

