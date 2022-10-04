CHEYENNE – As this city prepares to annex county pockets in the coming months, residents in south Cheyenne told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle they do not think there would be significant benefits.
They are among the property owners in 65 existing county pockets who have expressed disapproval of the Cheyenne City Council’s goal to annex the areas. Facebook groups, petitions and fliers have been created to tell officials “hands off our county land,” and some residents said they plan to attend the next council meeting, on Oct. 10, to share their perspective.
One of the most common complaints is that their property taxes will increase if they are included in the city’s mill assessment. An example used by the city under its assessment estimator was if a home’s market value was $325,000 in the county pocket, then the property assessment will increase by $154 in city limits. However, property owners will not be responsible for fees or costs that are associated with annexation.
“I’m not a wealthy person. I budgeted for myself,” south Cheyenne resident Jodi Mandelias said. “I purchased a house that was affordable on my income, but with additional pressures from gas, groceries, all that stuff – if you’re going to increase my taxes, then I’m concerned that the city will put me in a financial situation outside of my choosing when I know my own budget.”
Others worry about quality of life, public improvement requirements and use expectations, such as keeping livestock, as well as not getting the water and sewer infrastructure provided in the city, despite being annexed.
They criticized the switch from county emergency services to the city’s, because they said it is often the county helping to support the city being understaffed or not having the right equipment. Mandelias is a dispatcher, and she has a similar opinion. She said the city is already short of firefighters and police officers.
Fellow south Cheyenne resident George Marcott said such residents are relying on county fire and rescue teams, but annexation would remove those properties from the county tax base.
“They’re offering us nothing but to pay higher taxes,” Marcott said.
Mike Raneri lives near Bison Crossing and said he sees the decision by the city to annex pockets as a money grab. He said the city wants to boost revenues to help its budget, and that would be at the cost of residents who are happy to live within unincorporated Laramie County. Raneri said he understands the need for more funding, but believes Cheyenne can’t manage its current budget.
All three of the south Cheyenne residents are a part of a Facebook group pushing back against the changes, which city officials said are already in motion.
Cheyenne’s government officials aren’t the only ones receiving criticism. County residents expressed frustration with county commissioners for not stepping in. Mandelias said she reached out to Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath and was told there was nothing the commission could do, a situation that Mayor Patrick Collins confirmed.
County Commission Chairman Troy Thompson didn’t respond to a request for comment.
City response
“State statute says that when a property is 75% surrounded by the city, that if the city wants to annex, there is no appeal,” Collins told the WTE. “I think the state was thinking about these jurisdictional problems.”
He said when a city grows around a piece of property, it leads to jurisdictional questions regarding police, fire and other public services. He said the state wanted the city to have the ability to address those issues. It is one of the reasons Cheyenne City Council members decided to make it one of their priorities at the start of 2022, and begin an 18-month annexation process.
Collins said historically he has not been a fan of forcing residents into the city limits, but there was a fire about a year ago that caused a reevaluation. He said Cheyenne police officers were directing traffic on a city road, and they had to wait for a county fire truck to arrive. He hopes to make sure whoever is the closest is able to respond in an emergency.
When it comes to making the transition as smooth as possible, the mayor said local government officials have taken residents’ complaints into consideration.
“We’ve been working with ordinances to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to mitigate the damage that they would see,” he said. “A year ago, if we were to bring them (county residents) in, they would be required to do curb, gutter, sidewalk, take the road to the front of their house, hook on to city water and sewer, and all of those things on a large county property could be a six-figure cost.”
Collins said now these would-be new residents would not be responsible for those public improvements, and they will be grandfathered in for land-use regulations. He said he recognized it can be uncomfortable, but from a financial perspective, there are few changes. All successor owners, even future buyers of the property, will also be grandfathered in.
Residents within county pockets, which equate to approximately 127 independently owned properties, can learn more about the process at cheyennecity.org/annexation. This webpage clarifies the rates for water and sewer services, development fees and documentation needed for land use purposes.
“At the time of annexation, the city will not require upgrades to any individual properties or structures, installation of any public utilities, connection to city services or upgrades to adjacent streets. Public improvements will only be required upon a development action, such as subdivision of a property, construction of new multifamily or nonresidential development or a change of use of the property,” the planning department stated. “Permits for remodeling or additions to existing structures that retain their existing use, or connections to water and sewer systems, will not trigger full public improvements.”
Transparency
Some residents said despite the fact that they will be grandfathered in, it doesn’t benefit them to pay higher taxes. Marcott and Raneri said transparency has been an issue throughout the process.
“They’re being very sneaky about it,” Marcott said. “I think it’s because they know they gotta fight, and they’ve always done things like this. It’s not the will of the people.”
Collins disagreed. It was publicly announced as a priority at the start of the year, letters have been sent, it’s been discussed in City Council meetings and in his weekly update, and he has spoken with concerned property owners. He said there will be meetings hosted for residents as the annexation time approaches next month.
City Council Vice President Richard Johnson also said he didn’t believe there was a lack of transparency. He welcomed any contact on the issue.
A public hearing will be held on Oct. 10 regarding a separate annexation near Clear Creek Parkway and South Greeley Highway. It is for a business park that will host a new data center, which Collins said he hopes will bring high-paying jobs, as well as bring in tax revenue.