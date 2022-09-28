CHEYENNE – Speakers kicked off the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium Monday morning with an emphasis on how childhood interventions can improve outcomes and disrupt intergenerational traumas.

Gov. Mark Gordon opened the two-day symposium, being held at Little America Hotel and Resort, with an overview of suicide in the state. He said it is the eighth leading cause of death overall, and No. 2. among people ages 10 to 24.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus