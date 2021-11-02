SWEETWATER COUNTY -- There will be a special election held in Sweetwater County on Tuesday, Nov. 2
The only item on the ballot will be the proposed general-purpose tax initiative.
Registered voters received a card in the mail indicating which polling location they need to vote at.
Polling locations open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2 and close at 7 p.m.
A valid form of identification is the only thing voters are required to have with them when they go to their designated polling location.
According to the county’s website, the following forms of identification will be accepted: a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card; tribal ID card; U.S. passport; U.S. military card; driver’s license or identification card from another state; University of Wyoming student ID; a Wyoming community college student ID; valid Medicare insurance card; valid Medicaid insurance card.
When arriving at the polling locating, voters will need to check in.
The county’s website states, “When you first arrive at your polling location, you will be asked to provide your basic information, such as your name and address, to ensure the poll worker can find your record.
Next, you’ll need to provide a poll worker with one of the acceptable forms of identification for voting.”
Once completed, you will then get your ballot and vote.