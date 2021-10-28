CHEYENNE – Two bills were passed on first reading Wednesday afternoon by the Wyoming House of Representatives, keeping alive lawmakers’ pursuit of legislation that would combat the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate – or at least send a message.
The bills – HB 1001 and HB 1002 – will have a second reading Thursday in the House, which will reconvene at 8:30 a.m.
Representatives spent about four-and-a-half hours amending and debating HB 1001. The bill attempts to bar companies in Wyoming from requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with few exceptions. Among other provisions, the bill would also establish medical and religious exemptions, or an exemption based on an anti-body test, and would require an employer to provide reasonable accommodations to an employee that chooses not to get vaccinated, such as frequent testing or reassignment to different work duties.
Lawmakers also passed HB 1002, which attempts to prohibit the enforcement of a federal vaccine mandate and authorizes the state to take legal action. It would also provide funding for the state to fight the mandate in the courts.
A major amendment to HB 1001 adopted Wednesday would essentially void the bill’s attempt to prevent the state’s employers from imposing a vaccine mandate in the event that a “federal law, rule, regulation or order is enacted that imposes a COVID-19 vaccine requirement or mandate on Wyoming employers.”
The amendment is an attempt to balance those who desire to prevent employers in Wyoming from requiring vaccines as a condition of employment, while also protecting businesses from penalties because of a violation of a federal mandate. Many lawmakers were especially concerned about health care facilities that depend heavily on Medicare and Medicaid funding, as the federal government has said mandatory vaccination will be a condition for facilities in participate in those programs.
“What this does, it protects employers from being put in the crosshairs of two contradictory laws: one federal and one state,” Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said. “I would respectfully submit that our state should do everything in our power to protect our employers so that they don’t violate federal law.”
Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, agreed with Nicholas, adding that the amendment was an effort to make HB 1001 constitutional.
Later, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, urged members to vote no on the amendment. Although the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause says federal law generally supersedes state law, Gray said the clause doesn’t matter in this case because the federal government is outside of its enumerated powers.
The House also adopted an amendment that rid the bill of a requirement for employers to provide severance pay for employees who leave a job or are fired because of the company’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Lawmakers argued that the bill provided reasonable accommodations for people who decided not to get vaccinated, and said it would be like paying people to quit their jobs because they disagree with a policy.
HB 1001 was subject to much debate after amendments, as well. Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, argued the bill overstepped the role of state governments and was contrary to Wyoming values.
“As we got ready for the special session, my biggest concern is that we’re mad at the federal government because they’re trying to impose overreach,” and, in turn, the state Legislature has decided to try to pass legislation that makes things more difficult for businesses, Larsen said, urging a no vote.
Later in the discussion, Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said that although there were things about it he didn’t like, it was necessary to pass the bill to send a message to citizens.
“We need a vehicle to tell our citizens and our business owners that we actually mean business: we’re going to protect as much as we can, we’re going to figure this out, we’re going to hash this out,” Jennings said. “We owe it to those citizens out there, including our business owners, to try and get this right.”
The Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee introduced a lengthy, 10-part amendment near the start of Wednesday’s session, of which nine parts passed. Among these was an attempt to extend the bill’s prohibitions to any future vaccine with an emergency-use authorization.
HB 1001 passed with 36 votes in favor.
Lawmakers then moved on to HB 1002, which passed on a voice vote.
One amendment passed for this bill echoed an amendment to HB 1001, voiding the state’s efforts to prohibit the enforcement of a vaccine mandate if a federal law, rule, order or regulation is in place. This includes a provision that would punish a person in violation with up to six month in prison, a $750 fine, or both.
After the House passed HB 1001, Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, commended the body “for the character which it debated, discussed and even disagreed.”
“This is the real work. Yesterday, what people saw – that was getting ready to go to work. This is the work,” said Barlow, whose remarks were met with thunderous applause by representatives on the floor.
It’s unclear what action, if any, the House will take on four other bills that were assigned Tuesday to committees.