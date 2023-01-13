RAWLINS—The Rawlins City Council discussed the matter of whether or not to let letters submitted by the public to be read out loud will be permitted during the special city council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum said that he wanted to discuss and cure some of the problems the city council has had in some of the past few meetings during the special meeting.
“One of the things is the letters that people send in to the council. During Covid, it was noted that they could send in letters and they would be read on the floor because they physically couldn’t be here,” Weickum said.
“Covid is over and my proposal is that when we get those letters, they come in through the clerk, they get time stamped and then handed to the pertinent council people of that ward.”
Councilman Darril Garner posed the question concerning exactly why the meeting was being held.
“I was under the understanding that we were talking about the procedures for Ward II and nothing else,” Garner said.
Weickum said that the discussion concerning the vacant council seat for Ward II would be held in executive session.
“I decided to talk about this so that the next meeting would go smoother because we have to have this executive session anyway,” Weickum said. “So, I thought this would be a perfect time to discuss some of these other housekeeping items.”
Garner then asked why the discussion had to be held in an executive session.
“There are legal ramifications that the council needs to be aware of before the decision is made,” city attorney Gwendolyn Wade said.
Once the council moved back to the discussion of the letters, Weickum explained why he brought up the matter.
“The reason I brought it up is some of them are just plain caustic. They call names and they’re accusatory. They’re just flat rude,” Weickum said. “That’s why I thought it would be better to have those issues addresses with those citizens by their ward representative.”
Weickum said that if it weren’t for the last few letters the council received being “so nasty and nonproductive,” it didn’t cure anything
“I just don’t think it’s good for the city or the city’s look to have those read during a city council meeting,” he said.
Weickum then opened up the floor for the city council members to offer up their thoughts and opinions on the matter.
“I’m not sure that it’s ever beneficial to, instead of attacking an issue, attack a person. I’ve never found that to be useful,” vice-mayor Steve Sanger said. “you’re not fixing whatever the problem is that you are trying to fix. You’re just attacking an individual.”
Council member Jacquelin Wells said that she feels that it’s beneficial to know where people stand when it comes to the letters from citizens concerning specific issues.
“I understand that. I want to know what the people I represent are thinking,” Weickum said. “But we all have email, we all have text and we all have phone numbers. Th nature of these last few letters have been absolutely horrible. It doesn’t do any good. All it does is harm.”
Weickum also said that his goal is to have the community have faith that they are taking care of the bigger items and “not hung up on the name calling stuff.”
“We have some big issues but we just end up spending a lot of our time on other things,” he said. “I just don’t think that the last few letters we’ve read have been beneficial in any way, shape or form.”
Wells brought up the concern for those who want their voice to be heard in the public comment portion of the meetings and to be on the record, but cannot be physically at the meeting.
Weickum suggested that some type of screening process for those types of letters.
“I’m open to suggestions. It’s just that I know that when they read the letters, the last few of them, there’s been things that are just not true,” he said. “There have been accusations made that aren’t true and name calling that is not something that we as a council should support.”
Wade offered a suggestion for the ward representatives go through the letters and determine if they will be read during the council.
Garner said that he is also against the name calling but said that he has some issues with not permitting the letters to be rad during the meetings.
“Sometimes the issue is the person sitting in this seat. We’ve seen, over the past year, attacks on Facebook from council members,” Garner said. “If we as a council don’t stop ourselves from doing that, then I don’t think we should stop them from doing the same thing.
“It should go both ways. We shouldn’t be attacking people in the public on social media and then sit up here and make rules that silence them. That’s what we’re essentially doing. If we can’t be silenced, then they shouldn’t be silenced.”
Sanger said that he agrees with Garner and that he feels that all of it should be stopped.
Garner suggested a code of ethics to hold the council members to be held accountable.
Following a lengthy discussion, Weickum said that the council would need time to think about the matter, like other things that come their way.
“That’s why this is simply a meeting for discussion. It’s just a point that I’ve noticed. I think we need to work on it. We can do better,” Weickum said. “We can have a better system that isn’t so abusive to some people and actually will accomplish something.”