Trucking for Freedom: Convoy travels through Wyoming on way to D.C. By Trina Brittain tbritain@rocketminer.com Mar 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Sweetwater County supporters waited for the Freedom Convoy to arrive in Little America on Wednesday night. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain The Freedom Convoy made their way through Little America on Wednesday, March 2, on their way to Washington, D.C. Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LITTLE AMERICA, WY – The Freedom Convoy began when several protests broke out in Canada over COVID-19 vaccine requirements and restrictions.Now they’re on their way to Washington D.C.Hundreds of long haulers, friends, family and supporters took over I-80 on Wednesday, March 2.Sweetwater County supporters and fellow truck drivers waited in Little America for them to arrive from Ogden, Utah.“I think it’s really nice that they are standing up for what they believe in,” said Fidel Maravina. “Between the high cost of fuel and vaccine rules, these truckers don’t need the additional stress.”Maravina has been a truck driver since 2007.“I’m not in it – I need to keep working,” he said. “But truckers move products across America, they work hard and I still support them.”According to Tom Snoddy from Vancouver, Washington, his father was a truck driver for 42 years.“It just got under my skin so I had to be a part of this,” Snoddy shared as he was fueling up. “Since I’m retired and have the time, I thought I should join the fight.”There is a display of the Canadian and American flags in the back of Snoddy’s Dodge Ram.“I’m not a radical, nor am I political guy but the last two years woke me up,” he revealed. “We’re in trouble, folks.”He said that he was especially touched by the 10,000 supporters he had seen on bridges, waving the American flag.“They were in the dark, in the cold, raining or snowing or shining – they were there,” he mentioned. “It’s really really nice to see young people out here too.“They know what’s going on.”He added, “Our voices will be heard. It won’t be forgotten. They’ve pushed too hard.”“Washington D.C. better wake up because America is coming!” he cheered. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fidel Maravina Tom Snoddy Truck Driver Transports Politics Highway Law Convoy Supporter America American Flag Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Cam-plex prepares for arrival of truck convoy Proposed reroute of I-80 could benefit economy Second Amendment bill passes in Senate, citizens express concern over process Legislators talk salaries for state officials, employees 'Handmaid's Protest' held on bills affecting women Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists