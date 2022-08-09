Harriet Hageman, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Wyoming, speaks on Saturday in Casper at a rally with former President Donald Trump. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed three Wyoming statewide office candidates through his Save America PAC. It came with odes to U.S. House challenger Harriet Hageman.
Announcements were sent out late Friday afternoon. They were for secretary of state candidate Chuck Gray, state superintendent of public instruction candidate Brian Schroeder and state treasurer candidate Curt Meier. Both Schroeder and Meier are the incumbents, while Gray is vying to succeed the outgoing Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who is becoming a judge.
Each Trump announcement included statements from the three current candidates on their admiration for U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman, a Republican.
Meier was applauded by Trump for doing a fantastic job as the current state treasurer.
“Importantly, he is a big fan of Harriet Hageman, and has previously endorsed her,” the endorsement read. “Curt is a very successful businessman, Strong on Crime and Protecting our under siege Second Amendment, and is working hard to Grow Wyoming’s Economy, Stop Inflation, Champion Small Businesses, Protect Taxpayer Dollars, Protect Voter Integrity, Fight for Energy Independence, and Advance the Great American Dream.”
Schroeder’s endorsement said he’s a champion for Wyoming families, and is working hard to advance school choice, deliver education solutions and defend parental rights.
“He is also very strong on Energy Independence, Protecting our great Second Amendment, Borders, and Fighting Crime,” the PAC statement said. “Importantly, he totally supports Harriet Hageman and states, ‘Harriet exemplifies the Wyoming spirit – hardworking, fiercely independent, and cares deeply about the Wyoming people.’”
Gray was called a tremendous warrior for Wyomingites. The endorsement statement also mentioned Gray’s support for Hageman, who is said to be working tirelessly to defeat the Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Trump went to Casper over Memorial Day weekend to stump for Hageman and to rail against Cheney.
“In the State House, Chuck has been a Powerful Champion for Election Integrity, Energy Independence, Strong Borders, and Fighting Crime,” Trump’s endorsement said. “As Secretary of State, Chuck will fight hard to Ensure Voter ID, ban terrible Drop Boxes, End Ballot Harvesting, and Stop Fraud, Abuse, and other Voter Irregularities.”
The Republican primary is Aug. 16.
