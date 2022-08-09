CHEYENNE – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed three Wyoming statewide office candidates through his Save America PAC. It came with odes to U.S. House challenger Harriet Hageman.

Announcements were sent out late Friday afternoon. They were for secretary of state candidate Chuck Gray, state superintendent of public instruction candidate Brian Schroeder and state treasurer candidate Curt Meier. Both Schroeder and Meier are the incumbents, while Gray is vying to succeed the outgoing Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who is becoming a judge.

