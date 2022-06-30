CHEYENNE – U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday that he will retire after 27 years of service with the Department of Justice, according to a news release from that agency.
On Friday, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo will become the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming under the Vacancies Reform Act.
Murray was appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on Nov. 28, 2021, and by Chief District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on March 28, 2022. Pursuant to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, he became acting U.S. attorney in February 2021.
Before Murray was named acting U.S. attorney, he was the first assistant U.S. attorney and previously served as chief of the Criminal Division. He has been an assistant U.S. attorney since July 1995.
Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney's Office, he served as an attorney for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe – of which he is an enrolled member – and as a litigation associate with the law firm of Holland and Hart in its Denver and Cheyenne offices. He earned his law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 1990 and his undergraduate degree from the University of Wyoming in 1986.
"It has been an absolute honor to serve the people of this great nation," Murray said in the release. "For nearly 30 years, I had the privilege of serving alongside of incredibly dedicated law enforcement agents and officers from state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies who work every day to keep our communities safe. And, of course, I have always admired the professionalism, talent, and dedication to public service of the attorneys and support staff at the United States Attorney’s Office."
As acting U.S. attorney, Vassallo will be the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the U.S. within the District of Wyoming, according to the release. His term will last until Jan. 27, 2023.
If President Joe Biden has not appointed a U.S. attorney to the District of Wyoming by that time, the chief district judge will appoint a successor to serve until Wyoming gets a Presidential appointee. Vassallo has also been with the District of Wyoming for 27 years, first serving as an assistant U.S. attorney, then as chief of the civil division.
"Bob has been an incredible asset not only to this office, but to the Department of Justice and the many communities we serve in Wyoming," Vassallo said. "Bob is an outstanding attorney who would have enjoyed great success in any endeavor he pursued, but he chose to devote his professional life to public service seeking justice and protecting the rights of the United States and its citizens. Bob’s absence will surely be felt, and I wish him all the best in retirement."