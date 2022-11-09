CHEYENNE – As expected, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman came out of the general election victorious Tuesday night, along with many other Republicans in the state.

She easily defeated three other contenders in the race, as called by the Associated Press before 9:30 p.m. According to final unofficial results reported by county elections officials through the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office, Hageman received 132,172 votes statewide.

