SWEETWATER COUNTY – During the November meeting, the drafting of the contract with Sweetwater Medics was approved.
At the meeting in November, the commissioners voted to provide Sweetwater Medics with an additional $235,000 subsidy in order to carry them through the end of their contract, conditionally upon the contract being approved.
According to the contract, the county will pay the subsidy out in installments.
“Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the county agrees to pay Ambulance Company an additional $39,166.66 per month for five months from Jan. 1, 2022 through May 30, 2022. The county will pay $39,166.70 for June of 2022.
“The additional payments authorized do not remove the parties’ ability to terminate the contract without being obligated for the full amount is such event were to take place.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Smith asked director of Sweetwater Medics Ron Gatti what the outcome would be without this additional subsidy.
“I think that from our perspective, we can’t take the losses,” Gatti said. “We can’t balance the books without the extra money. I think that we would immediately issue our 30-day notice that we can’t continue.”
In turn, commissioner Smith asked CEO of Castle Rock Medical Center Bailie Dockter, who was present at the meeting, what they could do for the county if Sweetwater Medics gave their notice.
“It would take an agreement between our board and the commissioners. However, we have always been committed to providing service in Green River and we’ll continue to do so in Rock Springs,” Dockter said.
“We’ll do everything that we can to make sure the communities don’t go without EMS service.”
Dockter said that the topic would be discussed at their board meeting on Dec. 7.
In response, Gatti then said that he was willing to work alongside Castle Rock Medical Center and the county to ensure that the community was covered.