Jared Olsen listens to discussion

Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, listens during discussion in the House chamber on Thursday at the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE—A bill that would allow certain voter registration data to become public upon request cleared another hurdle Friday.

After lengthy discussion in the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Wednesday, representatives passed House Bill 5, “Voter registry list-voter ID and absentee ballots,” without much discussion in Committee of the Whole on Friday morning.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

