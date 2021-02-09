NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Weston County Republicans joined a majority of Wyoming’s counties on Wednesday, Feb. 3, when they voted to censure Rep. Liz Cheney. In addition to the official censure resolution, 71 individuals signed a letter that was faxed and mailed to Cheney stating their dissatisfaction with her representation.
“The Weston County Republican Party can think of no greater affront to the voters of Weston County, Wyoming than your decision to vote for the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump,” the letter begins. “You have violated the trust of the citizens of Weston County who sent you to Washington to represent our interests. We, the citizens of Weston County, expect our representatives to represent us, not act on emotion or self-serving reasoning.”
Cheney has attracted criticism from Republicans across the state for her vote on Jan. 13, along with nine other U.S. House Republicans, to impeach Trump following the so-called insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
In an announcement, Cheney said, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
Since then, she has openly stated that she will not apologize for her vote. She also was not removed from her leadership position in the House after a secret vote earlier this week.
Among the more than 70 Weston County residents attending the Feb. 3 meeting were all 23 precinct members. Twenty-two precinct members voted for censure; one abstained.
“First, we respectfully request that you resign your position as Representative for the great state of Wyoming as you no longer represent the interests of the majority of Weston County voters,” the letter says.