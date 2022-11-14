Trustees

The Western Wyoming Community College board of trustees approved the second reading of the whistleblower policy on Thursday, Nov. 10, during their monthly meeting. From left to right, George Eckman, Dr. Greg Erramouspe, Dr. Veronica Donaldson and Jim Jessen listen to Joy Adams, associate vice-president of human resources, as she explains the intentions of the new policy. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees passed the second reading of the new whistleblower policy during their monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10.

According to Kandy Frink, executive assistant to Western’s president Kim Dale and board of trustees, their policy consultant recommended adding a whistleblower policy because it helps to fulfill the requirement from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), which is their accreditation agency, that states: “The institution operates with integrity in its financial, academic, human resources and auxiliary functions.”

