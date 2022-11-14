The Western Wyoming Community College board of trustees approved the second reading of the whistleblower policy on Thursday, Nov. 10, during their monthly meeting. From left to right, George Eckman, Dr. Greg Erramouspe, Dr. Veronica Donaldson and Jim Jessen listen to Joy Adams, associate vice-president of human resources, as she explains the intentions of the new policy.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees passed the second reading of the new whistleblower policy during their monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10.
According to Kandy Frink, executive assistant to Western’s president Kim Dale and board of trustees, their policy consultant recommended adding a whistleblower policy because it helps to fulfill the requirement from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), which is their accreditation agency, that states: “The institution operates with integrity in its financial, academic, human resources and auxiliary functions.”
Frink also said that it is also required by Wyoming State Statutes 9-11-102 through 109 and 27-11-109 for all state employers, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSH) of 1970, Section 11.
The policy consultant is Dr. Sandra Veltri. She is an independent contractor and is not a college employee.
“Implementing a whistleblower policy ensures that we are providing avenues for individuals to report possible violations of federal, state or local laws by college faculty, staff or administration,” said Frink. “It details the required protections for individuals who file those reports. Aside from accreditation and complying with federal and state laws, we see the benefit of adding this policy as increased transparency and accountability.”
The board will have their third and final reading of the whistleblower policy during their next meeting, Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:45 p.m.