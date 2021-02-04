CHEYENNE – Following an executive order by President Joe Biden, Cheyenne Regional Airport’s mask requirements will become much stricter under a security directive received Sunday by airport officials.
Going forward, every person (except kids age 2 years old and under) will be required to wear a mask with straps that go around the ears at all times, including between bites or sips when eating or drinking.
Those who do not comply will be escorted from the airport, barred from re-entry until a mask is put on and have a report filed on the incident with the national Airport Security Program. Additionally, passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding or continued transport, and failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in civil penalties.
According to Cheyenne Regional Airport General Manager Nathan Banton, the biggest changes are that there’s far fewer exemptions for mask wearing and more strict requirements about what qualifies as a mask; gaiters and face shields are not an acceptable form of protection.
Still, he said some details are still unclear for the local airport, including what will happen with the reports that are filed.
“We’re asking a lot of questions; we’re pushing back a little bit, just trying to narrow the scope of the order,” Banton said.
“But currently, we’re just asking for people’s cooperation and understanding that these are not our rules that we’re putting in place. This is a federal mandate, and we’re doing our best to just work through it.”
Banton said the airport has increased its signage with the new requirements and will release more specifics when the information becomes available. The order is in effect until May 11, though that could change, depending on the situation.
The order issued on Jan. 21 applies to every commercial airport, and covers other modes of public transit, as well. Biden issued nine other executive orders related to the nationwide COVID-19 response that day, ranging from bolstering access to COVID-19 treatments and clinical care to providing clear guidance for schools and workplaces on proper safety precautions.
During a White House news conference announcing the orders, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “We are still in a very serious situation. I mean, to have over 400,000 deaths is something that is, unfortunately, historic in the very bad sense. When you look at the number of new infections that we have, it’s still at a very, very high rate.”
The move was cheered by representatives from the airline industry, which has been handling such precautions on their own since the start of the pandemic. Every U.S. airline already has its own mask requirements, but the Association of Flight Attendants, the country’s largest flight attendant union, welcomed the order with open arms.
In a news release after the order was announced, union President Sara Nelson said, “Today’s executive action on a mask mandate for interstate travel, including airports and planes, will provide much-needed backup for flight attendants and aviation workers on the frontlines. Masks are vitally important to the health of everyone onboard and an especially necessary safety measure in our workspace, where proper social distancing is not an option.”
Those who are planning to travel, but need more information on the new requirements, can call TSA Cares – a helpline that provides airline passengers with disabilities, medical conditions and other special circumstances additional assistance during the airport security screening process. Call 855-787-2227 about 72 hours prior to traveling with any questions about screening policies, procedures and what to expect at the security checkpoint.