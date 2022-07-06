ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming politics is beginning to look more and more inclusive as women are throwing their hats in the legislative race.
Rock Springs resident Stacy Jones is a candidate for Wyoming State Senate District No. 13.
“There are more and more women in the legislature all the time as the tide is turning,” said Jones. “Depending on the outcome of this election, there could be 16 or more females in the Legislature for the upcoming session.”
She added, “I have spoken to several Legislators across the state and they look forward to working with me.
“I am not intimidated easily and I can definitely stand my ground.”
Jones is a realtor for The 307 Real Estate Group, LLC. She believes the skills she obtained as a realtor will enhance her ability to negotiate, which “is going to be a key factor to pass legislation.”
“Realtors by design are negotiators. I negotiate on a daily basis for my sellers and buyers,” she explained. “As a small business owner, I know how to work with and keep to a budget.”
She noted that small businesses play a key role in the community.
“I know how a tax-friendly environment and a strong economy is vital to a thriving Sweetwater County.”
Jones is a Wyoming native, University of Wyoming graduate, member of the Cowboy Joe Club and a member of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association. She has served and volunteered for numerous boards, committees and fundraisers in Sweetwater County and across the state.
She is a conservative Republican and has been a registered Republican in Sweetwater County since 1996. Coming from a multi-generational Republican and service-oriented family, her father served in the United States Air Force and her grandfather was an Army veteran of WWII. She comes from a line of hard-working professionals, teachers, farmers and truck drivers.
As a lifetime member of the NRA and member of the GOA, Jones is a gun owner and believes in the Second Amendment. Stacy belongs to organizations that strive to promote public access and preserve private property rights. She is a small business owner that serves Sweetwater County and has lived in both Rock Springs and Green River. She is a proponent of extractive minerals and all the industries that keep our citizens employed.
“I am running because I believe we need a strong voice at the state level for Sweetwater County,” Jones stated in a press release. “I know that in order to accomplish goals for our county and state, we need to work well with others. This is not a fight, but a collaboration to achieve results for Sweetwater County.”
In the summers you might find Jones at Jackson Lake, Cheyenne Frontier Days or attending Wyoming’s Big Show in Rock Springs. In the wintertime, you can find her snowmobiling on various mountain ranges in the state, watching her children snowboard or volunteer for a number of non-profits.
She loves attending games when possible.
She is also a Wyoming Travel and Tourism Certified Travel Ambassador. She just recently attended a collaboration to extend the off-road vehicle and utility terrain vehicle trails with Uinta, Sublette and Fremont Counties.
“As a Wyoming native, I love Wyoming. This is my home!”
Editor’s Note: The publication of this article is not an endorsement of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Email tjohnson@rocketminer.com for any comments, questions or concerns.