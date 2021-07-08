WORLAND (WNE) — The Worland City Council approved the first variance for a vehicle parked on the front yard after passing a new ordinance earlier this summer.
In a letter to the council, Moises and Amber Vega said the 1914 Model-T that adorns the corner of their property at Eighth and Grace was specifically acquired as lawn art.
They state in the letter “We continue to make our property aesthetically pleasing for not only our family, but also for our neighborhood and community. The location of the Model-T is positioned so that it is highly visible to everyone traveling along South Eighth Street and Grace Avenue, while not interfering with the driver's ability to clearly and safely observe the roadway.
The request for the exception was approved unanimously.
In addition to approving the exception, the council also approved a motion that future councils are allowed to revoke the exception if the lawn art is not aesthetically pleasing or if it becomes a problem.
Prior to the motion, City Attorney Kent Richins said the council could set any conditions including a time limit or the fact that the “lawn art” may have to be removed if the council needed to utilize the right-of-way since the vehicle partially sits in the right-of-way.