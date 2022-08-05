CHEYENNE – Kala McWain didn’t know she would be lobbying federal lawmakers after the birth of her youngest son, or that she would fail to receive their support.

She was in Casper at the Wyoming Medical Center two years ago, when medical staff came into her hospital room to take her son for a newborn screening. It was the same step taken there after her first son was born, and she had no concerns when she and her husband Jake were told they would get the results in a few days.

