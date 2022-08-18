CHEYENNE – Attorneys had their final opportunity Wednesday afternoon to argue their respective cases in Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove’s disciplinary proceeding, which could lead to the prosecutor being stripped of her law license.
Oral arguments took place Wednesday afternoon before the Wyoming Supreme Court, which then took the case under advisement. Justices will ultimately decide what punishment, if any, is appropriate.
The Wyoming State Bar’s Office of Bar Counsel last year brought charges alleging that DA Manlove had mishandled the prosecution of some cases and fostered a hostile work environment in her office. Following an eight-day hearing in February, a disciplinary panel announced it would recommend she lose her ability to practice law in Wyoming. She also may be on the hook to reimburse the Bar more than $60,000 in costs.
Attorneys on both sides largely reiterated arguments they’d presented before, although they were also subjected to questions from justices. Both attorneys received a total of 30 minutes to speak and answer queries.
Weston Reeves, representing the Office of Bar Counsel, began by stating that this was not a case about separation of powers between the executive branch, represented by the district attorney, and the judicial branch. He said it was also not about prosecutorial discretion – the ability of a prosecutor to decide what cases to pursue – as argued by Manlove, but about a “failure of duty” and lack of candor from an attorney.
He again argued the Bar’s position that state budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic “had nothing to do with” a series of case dismissals Manlove said were necessary to ensure her understaffed office could use resources to prosecute more serious charges. Instead, Reeves said, these dismissals were necessary because of the district attorney’s inability to keep her office staffed, which was a result of her treatment of employees and failure at certain points to pursue replacements.
Stephen Melchior, Manlove’s attorney, argued that this case was, in fact, about the separation of powers and prosecutorial discretion. He said the district attorney had taken appropriate steps following drastic budget cuts to try to find solutions, only to be rebuffed and condemned by judges in the county.
This case, he said, “is about, what do you do when a person runs on a political platform in an elected position ... announces the party affiliation, sets forth a platform, comes into office, begins to execute the platform, comes into the executive branch and rubs the judicial (branch) the wrong way? And rubs the Bar Counsel the wrong way?”
In bringing this disciplinary case against Manlove, the Bar chose to ignore state statute, the Wyoming Constitution and “a landmark case” that “specifically addresses many of the issues” in these proceedings, Melchior said.
It’s unclear how long it will be before the high court issues a decision. In another recent disciplinary case, it took nearly nine months to decide on a punishment for Becket Hinckley, a former Teton County prosecutor who was suspended from practicing law in Wyoming for three years following several violations of professional conduct rules.
In the Hinckley case, a panel recommended the former prosecutor be disbarred. The Supreme Court ultimately opted to suspend his license.
Manlove, elected as DA in November 2018, did not file to run for a second term. Her current term ends in January.
Melchior told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle following Wednesday’s hearing that what the Supreme Court decides in this case will have an effect on every prosecutor in each in Wyoming’s 23 counties. This is because it could affect how much judges and the Bar’s disciplinary arm can influence policy, personnel and case management decisions of prosecutors, he said.
“This has been an extremely painful experience for Ms. Manlove, and I would want this (for) no prosecuting attorney,” Melchior said.
Speaking to a reporter after oral arguments, Reeves said only that he’s “happy the Supreme Court is reviewing the case.”
Justices’ questions
At one point, Justice John G. Fenn said Reeves had focused much of his argument on the “mismanagement component” of the case. He asked the attorney for the Bar when the decision not to prosecute certain cases went from prosecutorial discretion to something in need disciplinary action.
“Where’s the line? Where does it become not about prosecutorial discretion?” Fenn asked.
“When there are 1,000 cases dismissed, categories of cases dismissed, categories of cases not prosecuted,” Reeves responded.
“Well, according to briefing, we can’t really even agree on the number of cases that were dismissed ...” Fenn replied, to which Reeves interjected: “Read the exhibit.”
“If the reason given for the dismissal is clearly false,” that’s when it cross the line, Reeves argued.
Fenn then laid out a hypothetical in which a DA decided not to prosecute marijuana cases, and asked Reeves if that DA is “violating professional rules of responsibility, such that he or she is facing discipline.”
“Questions like that are why we have a wise panel of five justices here,” Reeves said, adding that the DA has a statutory responsibility to prosecute certain types of cases.
“It seems to me that is not a prosecutorial discretion – that is a failure to perform the duty to the client. I don’t care if she got elected – she has the duty to prosecute the cases that come before her in the ordinary course of events,” Reeves continued.
Fenn also suggested that, rather than bring a disciplinary case, “if (Manlove) really wasn’t doing her job so bad, she theoretically could have been impeached and removed” under the Wyoming Constitution.
Reeves said he wasn’t sure to what impeachment avenue Fenn was referring. Instead, Reeves seemed to urge the justices to exercise their oversight duties for ensuring “competent and diligent” legal practice in the state.
Later, during Melchior’s arguments, Justice Keith G. Kautz interjected, saying that neither Melchior nor Reeves had yet brought up specific elements of professional conduct violations. Kautz said the justices needed “clear and convincing evidence that those elements were proven.”
Directly after Kautz’s comment, Melchior argued specifically that Manlove had not demonstrated incompetence in management of her office, and complaints from victims’ family members about failing to charge cases came down to prosecutorial discretion. He also denied that Manlove had exaggerated any claims about budget constraints on her office.
At the start of Reeves’ rebuttal, Kautz again challenged the attorney to be specific about what rule violations he was arguing, and that counsel needed to show consequences in specific cases.
“Gosh – the consequence to the victims of all the cases that weren’t prosecuted,” Reeves replied.
“But I didn’t see any specific identifications,” Kautz said. “You paint (with) a big, broad brush.”
Reeves again pointed back to examples given in Bar Counsel’s exhibits. He reemphasized his argument that Manlove’s dismissals were improper if they were done under “the demonstrably false premise that ‘The budget made me do it.’”
It’s yet another challenge, Kautz said, to determine whether a statement was knowingly false, or simply an opinion or “an erroneous opinion.” Reeves argued that could also be demonstrated by evidence in the case.
