RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council unanimously voted to approve the submission of a Wyoming Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application for the city during the council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Rawlins Parks and Recreation director Jason Sehon said that the Wyoming Land and Water Conservation Fund Grants application will be submitted for three different projects.
“It’s federal funding that’s funneled through the state, basically. These projects are designed to expand and improve recreational offerings for the community,” Sehon said. “These grants do require a 50% match of non-federal funding of each project.”
One of the projects is to make improvements to the golf course cart paths. It would be a $50,000 match for a total project amount of $100,000.
“The matching funds are already funded through the impact assistance funds,” Sehon said. “So, there would be no financial or fiscal impact on the city. This funding would make necessary repairs to the golf course cart paths in many areas of the course that have kind of eroded away. Some are worse than others, but we’ve identified what we can do with $50,000. It’s just not quite enough. So, we thought it would be great to hold off, see if we could double our funding and have $100,000 to make these repairs.”
The second project is additions to be made to the skatepark, such as ramps, rails and bowls. There is a $35,000 match with a total project amount of $70,000.
“The matching funds for this grant application come from local donations. So again, there is no fiscal impact on the city,” Sehon said. “We think it’s a good way to leverage our $35,000 to try to turn it into $70,000.”
The third project is to resurface the Washington Park tennis court. There is a $125,000 match with a total project amount of $250,000.
“This has been on the city’s mind for several years now. They’ve been unplayable for several years now,” Sehon said. “The matching funds for this project would come from the Carbon County School District No. 1 Rec. Board. They granted the city with $125,000 through two grants in 2016. Those funds were not utilized.”
The next city council meeting is set to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.