CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s speaker of the House of Representatives hopes to shine a spotlight on mental health issues across the state, removing “agency silos” through collaboration and common goals.

“I think mental health issues in Wyoming, and across America, are incredibly important,” Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said in a Friday morning interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We see that with kids in schools, we see that with teachers, we see that in the general public. We see it in our suicide rates in Wyoming.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus