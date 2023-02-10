Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — A bill that would set a minimum age for marriage in Wyoming cleared its first hurdle Thursday in the Senate.

The Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee unanimously voted for the legislation, which would make the minimum age for marriage 16 with consent of a judge and 18 without.

