CHEYENNE — Looking to inspire change in the state she grew up in, Gabrielle Murphy spent her final year in graduate school at the University of Virginia researching ways to increase the number of Wyoming women that run for political office.
She dedicated her report conducted for the Wyoming Women’s Foundation to every woman who has ever felt inadequate, underqualified or outnumbered.
“Women dominate Wyoming’s health care, education and service industries, but are outnumbered by men in politically adjacent careers, such as law, business and journalism,” she wrote in the report’s overview. “Barriers such as lack of education, child care and limited time off prevent women in these sectors from pursuing elected office on the local, state and federal levels.
“Motivating women with diverse experiences to run for office will aid in legislation representing all Wyoming women, men and children.”
Murphy told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she has always been interested in understanding the role of government and her place in it.
A passion for politics
Although her family wasn’t in politics while she spent her days growing up on a ranch in Douglas, she declared in kindergarten that she was going to be the president of the United States. Her parents were curious where the desire came from, but her mother said she heard on the radio that there had never been a female president.
“I was outraged,” she joked. “It took several meltdowns at 5 years old to come to grips with that reality.”
The meltdowns passed, but it started her on a path she has been on since elementary school.
Murphy attended Olivet Nazarene University for her bachelor’s degree and declared her International Business, Political Science and Spanish majors and minors her freshman year. She never changed directions and spent time gaining experience in local government to see how decisions impact citizens in real time.
She also fostered knowledge through internships and extracurriculars, such as working for former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., while Cheney was the Republican conference chair. It illuminated the different struggles that women face when they want to run and, subsequently, when they are elected.
Her next step was earning her master’s at the University of Virginia, and she graduated this spring after conducting a study as part of the program of professional education at the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.
She was able to pick her client, and she immediately knew she wanted to work with an organization in Wyoming, because she’s interested in how to increase women’s participation in local, state and national politics. She plans on returning to the place she considers home with her skills and expertise after working in Washington, D.C.
When it came down to assessing the best fit for her report, she decided on the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, as it seeks to advance economic opportunities for women and children in the state.
Wyoming falls behind
Murphy studied how Wyoming has fallen behind in its historical support for women in political office at the state level for the foundation and identified ways they could better their numbers.
The percentage of women in the Wyoming Legislature was 15.6% in 2020, according to the Center for American Women and Politics, and has risen slightly since. Rutgers reported that the number of female legislators increased to close to 22% in 2023, but this percentage is nearly 10% less than the national average.
However, research at CAWP showed comparable Republican western states have managed to keep up with the national average.
“Although women were granted equal representation under the law, they were not afforded many of the invisible privileges men were given,” according to Murphy’s report. “The increasing demands of labor and motherhood prevented Wyoming women from pursuing careers outside of the home, and those who could pursue politics or other interests often had to shoulder financial and emotional burdens. Today, Wyoming women are a unique demographic within the state.”
Constraints for women
The causes for falling behind other states stem from many areas spanning financial stability to domestic expectations. American Political Science Review published research in 2020 on women’s decision to run for office, which found that one of the most prominent causes is the breadwinner constraint, known as the responsibility for the household’s primary share of income.
“Breadwinning and being a woman were negatively correlated with willingness to run for elected office,” noted authors Rachel Bernhard and Shauna Shames. “Specifically, breadwinners were between 13 and 16 percentage points less likely to run for office than non-breadwinning women. Income disparities result in women bearing their families’ financial burdens and unpaid domestic labor responsibilities.
“Mothers who were married or living with a partner and not bringing in additional income were most likely to run, whereas married, cohabitating, and single mothers who bring in income were least likely to pursue elected office.”
Within Wyoming, the Kids Count Data Center reported in 2021 that 26% of children live in single-parent households. This equates to 28,000 single-parent homes, and the Wyoming Community Foundation found about 18,500 of those homes are headed by women.
Time is also a constraint, as women reported to the Wyoming Women’s Foundation that they were spending an average of 87 hours unpaid per week managing household activities, grocery shopping, caring for adult family members, helping non-household adults in the community, and providing primary or secondary childhood care, even when they are not single mothers.
Financial responsibility is a significant barrier, but so is the lack of support within women’s personal and professional circles to encourage them to run for elected office. Murphy cited evidence that a woman’s likelihood of pursuing elected office is strongly influenced by their perceptions of their qualifications, experiences and encouragement by others to run.
“Only 31% of Wyoming women have considered running for office, leaving two-thirds of the population unaware of political opportunities,” the Women’s Foundation reported in 2021. “Sixty-percent of women said they would not rule out running for office, which indicates the issue is not women avoiding running for office, but rather women not being exposed to opportunities to run.”
As Murphy studied these constraints in their personal lives or a lack of conduciveness in the structure of the Wyoming Legislature, she realized the consequences of the problem.
“Women bring a unique and gifted perspective to policymaking, and Wyoming is missing half of the talented people it could have in the Legislature,” she wrote. “A lack of diverse female representation will have real economic, physical and mental consequences for women. These costs will be felt within families and by Wyoming women for years. Pressure to be selfless and provide for their children may continue to crush ordinary Wyoming women and restrain them from pursuing political opportunities.”
Identifying solutions
Murphy wanted to identify solutions that worked in other parts of the nation, and there were three: candidate training programs, gender balance legislation and legislative pay and reimbursement.
The one she sees as the best fit for right now is the Wyoming Women’s Foundation advocating for redesigning Leap into Leadership and partnering with an outside candidate training program to develop online modules for residents of the state. Leap into Leadership is a program led by the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus, encouraging women to run and equipping them with tools, which are presented at a two-day leadership conference held in February in Cheyenne.
Murphy said there are success stories from programs that are state-based, well supported and funded that focus on not only training women professionally but on personal components such as finding child care or handling finances as they campaign.
“For people who’ve been involved in politics for a long time, perhaps those things are already done or assumed for them,” she told the WTE. “But for a lot of women, specifically, single mothers, middle- to low-income families who don’t have the luxury of losing someone out of the workforce of their family, these are things that they need to know before they even consider running.”
She said if they don’t have this knowledge, they won’t have security and will never run for office due to the risk to their family. This isn’t considered fair by the Wyoming native, because she said the state loses valuable insights and experiences.
Wyoming focused
Although Leap into Leadership helps address these topics, Murphy showed evidence that it would benefit from asynchronous modules to support women who might not have the personal time off, financial means to travel across the state or child care available to her to attend the conference. She sees the online option as a way to provide access to training in the comfort of their own homes.
This will require upfront and incremental financial investments and likely partnering with a national organization, such as She Should Run, according to Murphy. But she thinks it will be worth it for what she considers an amazing program in the Equality State.
“We’ve got to find a way to meet these women and these mothers where they’re at, if we want to hear their voices and we want to amplify them,” she said.
This was one of four options for the Wyoming Women’s Foundation to take into consideration for the state. The other three were to maintain the status quo and not pursue any policy alternatives, to advocate for gender balance legislation that will encourage gender parity and transparency to fill vacant seats on state and local councils, committees and task forces or to encourage a legislative child care reimbursement.
Murphy has already presented her research to the foundation and will talk with the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus this summer, and she is excited for the potential impact her findings may have.
“It was a fantastic experience,” she said. “I’m really thankful to have been able to work alongside the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and to produce a report that has ways that we can tangibly help and encourage women to run for office in Wyoming. I’m happy that I was able to accomplish that.”