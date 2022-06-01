CHEYENNE – The state government is further increasing efforts to try to get mental health help to those who need it, via a campaign to let people using Wyoming state parks know about how to get assistance. This could help prevent some suicides in Wyoming, which has been dealing with a relatively large number of them.
These efforts are timed to coincide with "warming temperatures arriving and Wyoming State Park usage increasing," according to a news release Friday from the office of Gov. Mark Gordon.
The messaging campaign's theme is that “You Matter,” and it has begun in state parks. It says "how to reach out for help via phone (1-800-273-TALK) or text (741741). The numbers connect to a statewide hotline," according to the news release.
Informational posters have been distributed in the state parks and at Wyoming historic sites. This is via a partnership with the parks and the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Although getting outdoors is no mental health panacea, it can help. Such "benefits of spending time outdoors are well documented, as are the mental health benefits of exercise," Gordon's office said.
“More can be done and we are actively engaged in this area, but I’m glad to see this effort underway,” Gordon said in the announcement. “Wyoming is a beautiful state and getting outdoors can be an important way to find comfort.”
“We know that the program will be successful in raising awareness,” said Darin Westby, director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources.
Wyoming is one of 35 states part of a Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention, which itself is a partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Gordon's office reminds people that: If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, call 911. The U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or you can also text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.