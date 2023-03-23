CHEYENNE — Wyomingites have access to legal abortions again after a Teton County judge issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday on another attempt to ban the procedure.

The block by District Judge Melissa Owens applied to the “Life is a Human Right Act,” which was one of two abortion bans passed by the Wyoming Legislature during the recent general session. It was designed by lawmakers as a response to the stay on the trigger abortion ban passed last session in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, and fought back against the argument that abortion is health care.

