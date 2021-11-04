The Carbon County community got an unexpected pre-Halloween trick late last week when the Carbon County Youth Crisis Center in Rawlins was abruptly closed.
The closure also was news to the Carbon County Commission, which announce the move in a Friday press release. The closure is effect “until further notice,” according to the release.
The crisis center is operated by Cathedral Home for Children of Laramie, which informed the county Thursday the closure is immediate, said County Attorney Ashley Mayfield Davis.
Commissioners also weren’t given any notice by CHC of any potential issues that would result in withdrawal as operator of the Crisis Center. As a result, the commissioners didn’t have an opportunity “to develop a transition plan for the Crisis Center,” according to the release.
Because operation of the facility requires licensing from the state Department of Family Services, it had to close.
This Crisis Center was used as a place of residence for children who could no longer live at home and as a place of confinement for juvenile defendants rather than housing them with adult prisoners in the county Jail next door. There was also no information in the press release about how many young people were in residence in the center at the time of its closure and where they were placed when the Center closed.
“Cathedral Home for Children will continue offering diversion services in Carbon County through Dec. 10, 2021,” the press release says. However, what services would be provided and where they would be offered wasn’t addressed.
As to the future of Carbon County Youth Crisis Center, the press release said that, “The Carbon County Commissioners recognize the importance of this facility and are committed to finding an agency to continue this very valuable resource for Carbon County, our children and families. Until such an agency is located, the Carbon County Youth Crisis Center cannot be operated.”
The CCYC is located just west of the Carbon County Jail on Daley Street in Rawlins. It was built and opened in November 2013 and expanded in 2018.
Comment from County Attorney Davis was unavailable at press time.
Cathedral Home for Children of Laramie has been in business since 1910. According to its Website, the organization meets “community crisis needs by providing 24/7 youth shelter care and a crisis hotline, group home services, and youth and family crisis counseling in Laramie” and the surrounding area.
The Rawlins Crisis Center has been operated by CHC since it was built and opened in 2013. CHC was operating the center under a contract renewed in September 2019. This renewed contract was set to end June 30, 2022.
No explanation for the abrupt closure of the Rawlins Youth Crisis Center was provided in the press release.