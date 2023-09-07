During its 23 years, the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association has brought together thousands of individuals and their families to connect with one another and celebrate themselves and their community through the annual Buddy Walk.
“The Buddy Walk is really, and how I describe it is, a giant day for celebrating people with Down syndrome here in Wyoming as well as across our nation,” said Colby Chisholm, development manager at Ark Regional Services.
In his position, Chisholm works with Wyoming Down Syndrome Association (WYDSA) and is a committee member who helps organize the Buddy Walk. He explained WYDSA takes on many roles within the Wyoming community and works to provide resources, connection, and advocacy to people with Down syndrome and their families.
“We really work with advocacy and inclusion here in Wyoming, specifically. That is what WYDSA is for, is really connecting people with Down syndrome with one another across such a broad state,” he said.
“But not only that, [it’s also] connecting parents with children with Down syndrome. So that connection is a huge part of it, but also that advocacy for people with Down syndrome in our state.”
The National Down Syndrome Society established the Buddy Walk in 1995, with the first walk taking place in Wyoming in 2000. Because the Cowboy State only hosts one Buddy Walk each year, the event draws in hundreds of families from across Wyoming annually.
“We typically expect about 500 participants every year, which is awesome for Wyoming,” Chisholm said.
At the event, participants can expect live music, food, carnival games, and take part in the symbolic walk around Washington Park.
Chisholm spoke to the experiences that participants can expect, sharing that it’s special to witness the connections and friendships that form through the event.
“Getting to meet parents and individuals with Down syndrome across the state, getting to see their happy faces and how excited they are to have these connections and the opportunity to really get involved with other families, make friends. ... Like I said, it’s kind of that celebration about Down syndrome, which is really awesome,” he said.
Many of the donations received from the event go toward families and individuals across the state who are affected by Down syndrome. Chisholm explained one of these major initiatives is a family conference, which is scheduled every June to provide resources and support to families across Wyoming.
“That family conference again pulls everyone from across the state and it connects parents along with children of all different age groups,” he said. “It really serves as kind of an educational conference that gives parents resources and information on Down syndrome, whether that be behavior, education inclusion itself, medical information and resources.”
Registration fees are $5 for kids and $15 for adults, which helps to provide lunch and T-shirts to participants. Chisholm added the walk is a great event for people of all ages to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and their families.
“People with Down syndrome are extraordinary people and bring a lot to our communities,” he said. “So it is open to all, which is really really awesome, and connects [people] with Down syndrome to our community and Wyoming as a whole.”
While preregistration has closed, participants can register at Washington Park on walk day this Saturday, with the event starting at 9 a.m. and ending at noon before participants can get access to discounted UW football tickets to enjoy pregame activities as well as the game itself. Chisholm added the event will be an inspiring time for all who attend.
“People [are] dancing, and smiling, and just being able to be themselves in a community where they know that they’re supported, and that they’re valued as community members,” he said. “And I really don’t think it gets better than that.”
Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.