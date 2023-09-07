During its 23 years, the Wyoming Down Syndrome Association has brought together thousands of individuals and their families to connect with one another and celebrate themselves and their community through the annual Buddy Walk.

“The Buddy Walk is really, and how I describe it is, a giant day for celebrating people with Down syndrome here in Wyoming as well as across our nation,” said Colby Chisholm, development manager at Ark Regional Services.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus