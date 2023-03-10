The future was on display Monday as Ivinson Memorial Hospital looked 50 years into the past.

A time capsule from 1973, with instructions to be opened on March 6, 2023, was positioned near the hospital’s entrance. Surrounding it was evidence of medicine today — robotic surgery, cancer care and plans for a remodeled and expanded emergency department.

