CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health are teaming up to offer a teletown hall on brain health at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Among the experts on the call will be Sara Medley, chief executive officer of Mountain-Pacific and caregiver for a loved one with dementia; Dr. Douglas Kuntzweiler, chief medical officer at Mountain-Pacific; and Stevi Sy, a registered pharmacist and clinical analyst at Mountain-Pacific.

