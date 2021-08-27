CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased again Thursday, growing by 41 to total 3,413.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, reported 379 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Thursday, along with 88 new probable cases.
The number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 46 on Thursday, leaving the state with 3,413 active cases.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 563; Laramie County had 438; Campbell had 328; Uinta had 284; Fremont had 233; Sheridan had 215; Sweetwater had 189; Teton had 181; Albany had 158; Park had 132; Converse had 107; Lincoln had 101; Johnson had 65; Goshen and Platte had 61; Carbon had 59; Hot Springs had 47; Weston had 45; Crook and Washakie had 35; Big Horn had 33; Niobrara had 23, and Sublette had 20.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 22 counties. Fremont County had the highest number of new cases at 55, while Laramie County had 40.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 72,995 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming. Of those, 68,747 have recovered.